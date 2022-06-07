Tudor-style carnival heading to Warwick Castle - marking the 450th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth I’s visit to the castle

The new Midsummer Carnival is set to launch at Warwick Castle on June 11. The month-long Tudor carnival marks 450 years since Queen Elizabeth I’s visit to the Castle and is set to include an equestrian theatrical show – featuring a UK-first daring stunt. Photos supplied by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle will be commemorating the Jubilee year with shows and events for its Midsummer Carnival, which will be taking place for a month from June 11.

Marking the 450th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth I’s visit to Warwick Castle, the event will feature a hippodrama - a theatrical performance in which scenes involving trained horses and displays of horsemanship are combined with elements of traditional drama.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the staged re-enactment of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth I in the courtyard.

Entering on horseback, the iconic British monarch will take her place in the royal box overlooking the purpose-built jousting arena, before Shakespeare introduces his “new show”.

Bringing a new perspective and a twist on a classic story, this retelling of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will features horseback riding tricks, including a UK-first which sees a rider complete a breath-taking full-circle stunt under a galloping horse.

The show will also feature pyrotechnics, dancing, royal celebrations and photo opportunities with Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth I.

Visitors can also take part in a knight school and learn the skills of the expert bowman including crafting arrowheads, as well as sewing and weaving demonstrations.

Midsummer Carnival also offers the opportunity to try archery, axe throwing and jousting (additional fees apply)

The River Island area of the Castle’s grounds will be home to a characters to meet, like the rat catcher, the rat catcher’s apprentice, and a jester as well as a ‘royal school’.

Back in 1572, Queen Elizabeth I was invited to visit Warwick Castle - which played a big part in the War of the Roses and the Tudor succession to the throne - by Ambrose Dudley (the Earl of Warwick) who hosted a pageant for her within the grounds.

The new Midsummer Carnival harks back to this long-standing tradition of hosting summer theatrical celebrations. In 1906 the castle staged the “Warwick Pageant”, which took place from July 2 to 7, and featured two thousand performers.