TV and radio presenter Adrian Chiles to host next meeting for Warwick branch of West Bromwich Albion supporters' club
The evening will feature two former Albion captains - club legend John Wile and Welsh International Paul Mardon.
TV and radio presenter Adrian Chiles to host next meeting for Warwick branch of West Bromwich Albion supporters' club.
The evening, taking place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on October 27 will feature two former Albion captains - club legend John Wile and Welsh International Paul Mardon.
Tickets cost £5.
Most Popular
Advertisement
The event is free to members of the supporters’ club.
All are welcome.