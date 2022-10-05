Register
TV and radio presenter Adrian Chiles to host next meeting for Warwick branch of West Bromwich Albion supporters' club

The evening will feature two former Albion captains - club legend John Wile and Welsh International Paul Mardon.

By Oliver Williams
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:25 pm
Adrian Chiles. Picture supplied.
The evening, taking place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on October 27 will feature two former Albion captains - club legend John Wile and Welsh International Paul Mardon.

Tickets cost £5.

Former West Bromwich Albion captain Paul Mardon. Picture supplied.

The event is free to members of the supporters’ club.

All are welcome.

West Bromwich Albion club legend John Wile. Picture supplied.
WarwickAlbion