TV crew were in Leamington filming new series of mystery comedy-drama Shakespeare and Hathaway

A film crew was in Leamington on Monday filming the new series of Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators. Credit: Brian Lindo.

A film crew were in Leamington this week filming the next series for a popular BBC mystery comedy-drama.

The crew were based around the Assembly in Spencer Street on Monday (October 13).

Photographer Brian Lindo has kindly shared some pictures with us.

He said: “A little bit of excitement in Spencer Street this morning.

"A film crew on site to do scenes that I was told was for the the next series of Shakespeare and Hathaway [Private Investigators].”

Set mainly in Stratford-upon-Avon and starring Jo Joyner as Luella Shakespeare, Mark Benton as Frank Hathaway and Patrick Walshe McBride as their assistant Sebastian Brudenell, the show covers the unlikely trio of investigators as they solve various mysteries.

The popular show, which has been running since 2018, is now into its fifth series, which started in September.

It has been praised for its charm and for showcasing the beauty of the town in which it is set and the wider West Midlands