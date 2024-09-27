TV crews spotted in Leamington and Warwick as drama mystery show starts filming for new series

Filming for the new series of Shakespeare and Hathaway has now started - with some filming taking place in Jephson Gardens in Leamington. Photo supplied to Warwick District Council by the BBC.

TV show Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators has started filming in south Warwickshire for a new series.

The show, which is set in Stratford, uses locations across the south of the county – including several in the Warwick district.

Mark Benton and Jo Joyner play the lead characters in the detective drama, where they investigate the secrets of rural Warwickshire’s residents.

This week, it was announced that filming had begun for the fifth series – with the announcement photo showing the actors in Leamington’s Jephson Gardens for filming. They have also been spotted in Warwick.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council posted on the council’s Facebook page about the filming.

The post said: “Delighted to be able to support the production team in providing filming locations for this iconic south Warwickshire series.”

In previous years, the TV show has also been filmed at Warwick’s iconic Lord Leycester building as well as on some of the town’s streets.