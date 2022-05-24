TV star Gloria Hunniford to host event at retirement village between Leamington and Warwick

Acclaimed broadcaster, Gloria Hunniford, will be hosting the event at the village and cutting the ribbon to officially launch the new phase. Photo supplied

A retirement village near Warwick and Leamington is hosting a summer event next month to mark its new development.

Acclaimed broadcaster, Gloria Hunniford, will be hosting a ‘summer celebration’ event at the Austin Heath village, which is run by Inspired Villages and located at Heathcote which is between Leamington and Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will also be cutting the ribbon to officially launch the new ‘phase 3’ development as well as taking part in a Q&A covering her career in TV and radio.

Austin Heath retirement village at Heathcote. Photo supplied

She will be also giving tips on how she stays feeling young and how to make the most of retirement.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm on June 10 with live music, produce stalls, craft demos, vintage Austin Healey cars, a flower arranging class and a barbeque.

Alison Harrison, village manager at Austin Heath, said: “We are so excited to welcome Gloria Hunniford to Austin Heath for our summer celebration to mark the opening of our newest phase – the day promises to be full of music, laughter, glorious food and fun.”

James Cobb, director of Inspired Villages, added: “Phase 3 offers even more choice of apartments, with truly something for everyone, it’s set to be a wonderful day and will be the perfect chance for visitors to learn more about life at the village and explore the show apartments and fantastic state-of-the-art facilities.”