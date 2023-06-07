Register
Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth taking place this weekend - here's the list of road closures

The 10km run starts at the Banbury Road entrance to Warwick Castle, goes through to Leek Wootton and ends at Kenilworth Castle.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

Runners will be heading to local roads for the annual Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth this weekend.

The Two Castles Run, which is now in its 39th year and will take place on Sunday June 11, is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, assisted this year by Kenilworth Runners.

Road closures will be in place for the Two Castles Run. Photo suppliedRoad closures will be in place for the Two Castles Run. Photo supplied
The route will take runners through Warwick then to Leek Wootton and then on to Kenilworth for the finish at the Castle.

A number of road closures will be put in place for the event.

Here’s a list of closures provided by Warwick District Council:

Between 7.30am and 11.30am

~ A46 Warwick Bypass Northbound slip road

~ A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound slip road

~ A46 Leek Wootton junction

~ Coventry Road, Warwick

~ Warwick Road, Leek Wootton

Between 8.30am and 11.30am

Warwick

~ Junction of Smith Street and Jury Street

~ Banbury Road junction with St Nicholas Park and Castle Hill

~ Northgate junction with Priory Road

~ Priory Road

~ Jury Street

~ High Street

~ Junction of Swan Street

~ Castle Hill

~ Mill Street

~ St Nicholas Church Street

~ Gerrard Street

~ The Butts

~ Coten End

~ Coventry Road

Kenilworth & Leek Wootton

~ Hill Wootton Road

~ Warwick Road

~ Woodcote Lane

~ Rouncil Lane

~ Rounds Hill

~ John O’Gaunt Road

~ Fishponds Road

~ Brookside Avenue

~ Castle Road

~ Queen & Castle

~ Castle Hill

~ High Street

For more information about the event go to: http://www.twocastlesrun.org.uk/

