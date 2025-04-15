Two charities in the Warwick area get funding boost
The Otra Cosa Network in Warwick and the Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Hatton have each received donations of £1,000 from the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.
The Movement for Good Awards is a nationwide initiative that donates more than £1 million to charities across the UK and Ireland each year.
Members of the public can nominate causes with regular funding rounds taking place throughout the year.
The Otra Cosa Network is a UK Registered Charity and Peruvian registered not for profit (NGO), which is focused on the educational needs of children and vulnerable adults in an extremely impoverished area of Northern Peru.
The Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary was started by Sue and Jules Frank to provide a home for animals that have been neglected or mistreated.
It began with two goats and a privately purchased few acres of land. It wasn’t until 2016 that it began letting people know of its existence, asking for help through donations.
Over the past 29 years it has given a home to hundreds of animals.
Sue Franks, owner of Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary said: “We’re so grateful for this wonderful and generous donation to our animal sanctuary.
"The money has been earmarked for several essential things that will improve the lives of the animals.
"A new chain harrow has been ordered to help improve the land in spring time, which is something we’ve been hoping to save for over the last few years.
"We’ve already used some of the money to rebuild and paint a building we use as a small gift shop for visitors, and some of the money cleared our vet bill and paid for hay, straw and feed.”