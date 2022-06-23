Tim Weeks and Izzie Balmer have become known to millions for their regular appearances on BBC One shows Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

Two high-profile TV antiques experts are hosting a valuation event in Lutterworth next month backing a local charity.

They will be at Hall Park Theatre in Lutterworth on Thursday July 21 as they invite people to take along items to be assessed and possibly sold at auction.

Izzie and Tim will be sharing their passion and knowledge of antiques and collectables at the five-hour event.

Alongside a team of Wessex Auction Rooms experts, they will be on hand from 10am-3pm to run the rule over your treasures.

The event is supporting the Leicestershire-based LOROS hospice charity.