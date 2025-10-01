Two Leamington accountancy firms named by HMRC for connecting clients to tax avoidance scheme

HMRC.

Two Leamington accountancy firms have been named by HMRC as having taken fees for connecting clients to a tax avoidance scheme.

The accountancy firms named were Harrison Beale & Owen Ltd and Roelken Limited, both of Leamington, as well as Ojak Consultancy Limited, Atlas Accountancy Limited, Henry Bramall & Co Limited.

Also named for their involvement in the referrals are management companies Harrison Beale & Owen Management Services Limited (Leamington) and SPM Management Consultancy Ltd.

We have tried to approached both companies but not heard back from them.

While not illegal, tax avoidance involves “bending the rules of the tax system to gain a tax advantage that Parliament never intended,” according to the Government.

HMRC’s director of counter avoidance, Jonathan Smith, said: “Promoting tax avoidance is unacceptable.

"Accountants and tax advisors should give their clients sound advice, not steer them towards schemes that can result in large tax bills.

“Naming the people involved in promoting tax avoidance schemes is a crucial step in helping customers stay clear of current and future schemes they might promote.

“We understand that facing unexpected tax bills can be stressful and we urge any users of this scheme to contact us immediately so we can help them settle their affairs."

Users of the avoidance scheme claimed tax deductions for buying "advertising services" from B2BTradecard Limited, before getting up to 80 per cent back through prepaid cards without paying any tax.

HMRC's view is that this was disguised earnings that should have been taxed like any other income.

Anyone who thinks they've been involved in a tax avoidance scheme can contact HMRC immediately at [email protected]

The naming of these accountancy firms can be found on HMRC’s current list of named tax avoidance schemes, promoters, enablers and suppliers at GOV.UK