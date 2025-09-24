Two Leamington community youth groups get boost to help tackle holiday hunger

Two community youth groups in Leamington received a boost this summer to help tackle holiday hunger. Photos supplied

Two community youth groups in Leamington received a boost this summer to help tackle holiday hunger.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morrisons supermarket in Leamington teamed up with Lillington Youth Club and Young People First during the summer holidays to help youngsters have a meal.

Both groups received £50 vouchers to spend in store to support children during the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lillington Youth Club was one of the two groups to receive the donation. Left to right shows: Luke Hodgkiss, Brendan Lee from Lillington Youth Club and Alexandra Pearson. Photo supplied

On top of that the store offered 10 per cent off the shopping to help spread the £50.

Young People First spent it on food and items for its annual trip to Blackpool, where families could go for free to the sea side.

Lillington Youth Club will be using the voucher to buy food supplies for the youth club.

Morrisons community champion, Alex Pearson, said: “It’s so hard to pick some groups that help young people but these two groups do amazing work and help children in different areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young People First was one of the two groups to receive the donation. Photo shows, Alexandra Pearson, Niamh and Luke Hodgkiss. Photo supplied

"We know the donation made will make a huge difference to the young people and not just for the summer holidays but for the weeks to come.

Brendan Lee from Lillington Youth Club added: “Thank you so much for the donation of a £50 gift card to Lillington Youth Centre.

"We will be using it to purchase food and essential resources to support the young people who attend our youth clubs.

"This generous contribution will make a real difference and we are incredibly grateful to Alex and the Morrisons team for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons store also supports local food banks each week including: Brunswick Hub, Packmores, LWS Night Shelter, the Chase Meadow community centre and Warwickshire foodbank. Food can be donated via the designated cage instore.