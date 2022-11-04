At an unveiling ceremony on Monday (October 31) representatives gathered to mark the occasion. Members of the local Dallas Burston Polo Club Parkrun joined David Moorcroft and members of the Coventry Cycling Club as well as Eileen Sheridan’s daughter, Louise. Photo supplied

The ‘portrait benches’ project is part of a national campaign by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, who asked residents in the area to have their say on the figures.

David Moorcroft OBE, a former Olympian from Coventry, and Eileen Sheridan, one of the most famous cyclists of her time, were chosen.

The figures have been placed on the ‘Lias Line’, a disused railway route which has recently been transformed into a greenway, which creates a link between Offchurch Greenway and Long Itchington.

Advertisement

The Sustrans have already installed more than 250 life-sized steel figures across the length and breadth of the UK as part of the Portrait Bench campaign.