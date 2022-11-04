Two sporting legends immortalised on Greenway in Long Itchington
Two sport legends have been immortalised on a section of the National Cycle Network in Long Itchington.
The ‘portrait benches’ project is part of a national campaign by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, who asked residents in the area to have their say on the figures.
David Moorcroft OBE, a former Olympian from Coventry, and Eileen Sheridan, one of the most famous cyclists of her time, were chosen.
The figures have been placed on the ‘Lias Line’, a disused railway route which has recently been transformed into a greenway, which creates a link between Offchurch Greenway and Long Itchington.
The Sustrans have already installed more than 250 life-sized steel figures across the length and breadth of the UK as part of the Portrait Bench campaign.
The two figures in Warwickshire were unveiled on Monday (October 31) and are the first of 30 to be installed across England in 14 different locations.