Two teenage boys and a man charged with Rugby town centre robbery
Three people have been charged with robbery following an incident in Rugby town centre on Tuesday (June 10).
Florin Mihai, 24, of Leicester Road, Oadby, was charged with robbery, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.
Two 17-year-old boys from Leicestershire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with robbery.
All three have been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court.