Two vehicles taken off the road and ten given warnings after safety checks on private hire vehicles in Warwick district

Two vehicles were taken off the road for immediate repairs and another ten drivers were given warnings after safety checks were carried out on private hire vehicles in the Warwick district.

Warwick District Council worked with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Warwickshire Police to carry out the inspections.

A total of 55 licensed vehicles were inspected to ensure they were safe and legal.

Included in the inspections were vehicles approved to transport passengers in wheelchairs, guaranteeing the drivers were confident in assisting wheelchair users to access their vehicles.

While the vast majority passed first time, issues were identified with several vehicles, including engine warning lights, a worn ball joint and a faulty steering gaiter.

Ten drivers were issued with a ten-day delayed prohibition, allowing them time to resolve the issues identified.

A further two drivers had their vehicles immediately prohibited. The council said the vehicles were released after receiving the necessary repairs at the inspection site.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “I would like to express my thanks to the council’s licensing team, the DVSA and Warwickshire Police for once again carrying out these inspections.

“Taxi drivers play an important role in providing transport to those who need it, so it’s vital that they keep their vehicles safe and legal, protecting both their passengers and the wider community.

"We'd like to thank all 55 private hire vehicle drivers for coming to their inspection and for cooperating with our officers to promptly resolve any issues identified.

“The council takes its licensing responsibilities seriously and will not hesitate to take action to guarantee the public’s safety.”