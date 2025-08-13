Two Warwick restaurants named as finalists in national awards

Two restaurants in Warwick have been named as finalists for national awards.

The shortlist for the Master Chef Promotions Business Hospitality and Excellence Awards 2025 was revealed at an event in Coventry on August 11 ahead of the winners being announced later this month.

First launched in 2015, the Master Chef Promotions Awards recognise excellence in hospitality businesses across the country, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and dedication to the industry.

Two restaurants in Warwick have been named as finalists for national awards. Left shows Castle Balti in St Johns (photo by Google Streetview) and right shows Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails in Jury Street (Photo by Mexicanos).

The awards returned this year after a brief hiatus and attracted hundreds of entries from across the UK.

Three finalists have been named for each of the awards’ 22 categories – this includes Castle Balti in St Johns, which has been shortlisted in the ‘Restaurant of the Year Warwickshire’ category and Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails in Jury Street, which was shortlisted under the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ category.

The winners are set to be revealed at an event, expo and gala dinner at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Wednesday, August 27.

Industry veteran Professor Dr Rois Ali, Chairman and CEO of Master Chef Promotions, said: “We were thrilled to see so many entries from the length and breadth of the country, showcasing so many different hospitality businesses.

“Despite a few years’ break, these awards are a highlight in the culinary world, providing a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of those in our hospitality industry."

"Our mission is to elevate the food industry through innovation and recognition among chefs and professionals - especially during what is currently a challenging time.”

For the full list of finalists go to: https://masterchefpromotions.com/finalists/