Ukraine aid campaign in Leamington is helping town to do remarkable things for victims of war

The ongoing Leamington aid campaign for the victims of the war in Ukraine is enabling a group of townspeople in the middle of the country to support around 120 families each week.

Donations of humanitarian supplies made to the Leamington Polish Centre’s campaign are being taken to the sisters and volunteers of the Parish of St Florian the Martyr in Shargorod.

They are so grateful for what they have received that they have written and sent a special thank you letter to the people of Leamington and its surrounding areas.

Aid from Leamington delivered to the community in Lubar. Picture supplied.

Speaking on behalf of the Polish Centre, David Harrop said: “Without these donations hundreds of victims of the war would be left without that very basic human need of a hand to hold, a bed for the night, food, shelter and a listening ear.

"The need is constant and as the war takes its toll the need increases every day.

“Shargorod has become a place of safety and healing, where refugees and people in need come for help.

Lunch for children from poor families in Shargarod. Picture supplied.

"The commitment and love shown there to those whose lives have been shattered by war is a supreme example of altruism and human kindness.”

The Polish Centre’s campaign can be followed on it’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington

For any much needed donations towards this work, there is also an online fundraising page which can be visited here https://bit.ly/39cVI63

