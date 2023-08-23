Register
Ukraine Independence Day event to take place in Leamington town centre tomorrow

By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

A gathering to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day will take place outside Leamington Town Hall tomorrow (Thursday August 24).

Those involved with the Aid for Ukraine appeal and other supporters will show their support for the war torn country from 6pm to celebrate the event.

For more information about the event and appeal visit https://www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington

