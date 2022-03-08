Ukrainian-born GP who lives in Warwick appeals for medical supplies to help people in Ukraine

A GP and mother of two who lives in Warwick is calling on local hospitals, NHS trusts and businesses to support a regional effort providing much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine.

Tania Hebert, who was born in Ukraine and has several family members stranded there, is a regional West Midlands coordinator for Medical Aid Ukraine, a collaboration between two charities (British Ukrainian Aid and Ukrainian Medical Association of the UK) which is in communications with the Ministries of Health and Defences in Ukraine to understand where there are critical shortages in medical supplies.

Tania’s branch involves recruiting volunteers and coordinating efforts to obtain and distribute medical stock or supplies.

Tania Hebert, who was born in Ukraine and has several family members stranded there, is appealing for medical supplies to help people out in Ukraine. Photo supplied

Donations are collected through volunteers and delivered to a storage premises.

They have one storage premises in Coventry so far, but need more.

The charity’s central team organises transport to London where the supplies are flown out to the areas where supplies are short.

Tania, who is a GP at a practice in Coventry, said: “Like all of us, I am horrified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and I want to do what I can to support my country and its people.

"Through Medical Aid Ukraine, we can get medical supplies to people on the ground where they are needed most – but we need help.

“We are appealing to NHS trusts and hospitals in the West Midlands to please consider donating medical supplies that would be used to help the injured and wounded in Ukraine.

"Personal donations are fantastic and I’ve been so heartened by community efforts to gather supplies across the country – but larger scale supplies like we’re appealing for are crucial if we are to provide the enormous level of support that Ukraine and its people desperately need.

“If you work in this field and would consider supporting us, whether it’s through donating medical supplies, transport, or storage – please get in touch.

"We are forging links with businesses who can offer transport and logistical support all over the country, to ensure that our life-saving supplies reach the areas where they are needed most while Ukraine lives through this horrendous invasion.”

To donate supplies email Tania at: [email protected]