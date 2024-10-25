Ukrainian minister-counsellor visits Leamington to recognise residents’ aid efforts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
His Excellency Eduard Fesko, Minister-Counsellor and deputy chief of mission at the embassy of Ukraine, visited Leamington for an event at the Polish Centre – which has been a hub for the aid effort.
He was joined by Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western - who was among a team who recently drove ambulance to the Poland/Ukraine border - as well as key local representatives, including Leamington Mayor Councillor Judith Clarke, the deputy leader of Warwick District Council Councillor Christopher King, Councillors Alan Boad, Mike Slemensek and Sarah Boad from Warwickshire County Council and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Simon Miesegaes.
Before this event, Mr Western visited the headquarters of LKQ Euro Car Parts in Tamworth, the main sponsor of the Leamington humanitarian effort.
He was accompanied by MPs Rachel Taylor and Sarah Roberts during this visit, where they discussed the company's vital contributions to the aid mission.
The visit provided an opportunity to review the community’s fundraising efforts and the success of their ongoing humanitarian mission.
To date, the community-driven initiative has delivered 34 ambulances and 250 tonnes of aid to support the people of Ukraine, demonstrating the incredible impact of local generosity and solidarity during the ongoing conflict.
Minister-Counsellor Fesko expressed his deep appreciation for the continued support from the Warwickshire region and praised the cooperation between local organisations, including LKQ Euro Car Parts, the Ukrainian Medical Charity, and the Polish Community, all of whom have played pivotal roles in delivering aid to those in need.
The visit underscored the strength of international partnerships and the vital contributions that grassroots efforts are making to assist Ukraine during these challenging times.
Mr Fesko said: “The response from the UK public to help Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion has been nothing short of extraordinary.
“The assistance provided has not only saved numerous lives but has also served as a moral boost for the Ukrainian people, who know that they are not alone in this fight.
"We’re forever grateful to management and staff of LKQ and communities in Tamworth and Leamington for engaging early with the humanitarian effort and carrying on delivering aid to people in need as the war approaches its third winter.”