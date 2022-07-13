Ukrainian orphanage children enjoy a day at Warwick Castle

Ukrainian orphanage children who had to flee their homeland when war broke out recently enjoyed a day out at Warwick Castle.

During their visit, the 56 children has the chance to experience the Midsummer Carnival celebrations, which included the horse stunt Midsummer show, which is themed off William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian orphanage children who had to flee their homeland when war broke out have enjoyed a day at Warwick Castle. Photo by Steven Carr

The group was brought to Scotland by Edinburgh-based Dnipro Kids, which was formed after Hibs played a UEFA Cup game against Dnipro FC in 2005.

The charity was formed by Hibs supporters who, having travelled to Ukraine, were struck by the plight of the children and families.

Dnipro Kids has evacuated more than 50 children, aged between two and 17, from Ukraine in the last few months.

Ukrainian orphanage children who had to flee their homeland when war broke out have enjoyed a day at Warwick Castle. Photo by Steven Carr

The orphanage children, and accompanying orphanage mothers, care team workers, translators and charity workers, stopped off at the castle on their way down to visit London.

Steven Carr, chairman of Dnipro Kids, said: “The children have had an amazing time at Warwick Castle.

“Meeting Zog, walking the ramparts and the amazing Falconer’s Quest, all set in the spectacular surroundings of the castle, made for a memorable day out for our little guests from Ukraine.

“A huge thank you to all at Warwick Castle that made this such a special day for them.”

Ukrainian orphanage children who had to flee their homeland when war broke out have enjoyed a day at Warwick Castle. Photo by Steven Carr

The group were also able to enjoy The Falconer’s Quest and the Zog Live Show.

The new for 2022 Zog Playland was also a hit with the younger children.

Ukrainian orphanage children who had to flee their homeland when war broke out have enjoyed a day at Warwick Castle. Photo by Steven Carr