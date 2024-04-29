Ukrainian poet will shed light on her country's culture at event in Shipston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iryna Starovoyt will be reading from her work, and speaking about how the war has impacted literature and culture in her home country, since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

An associate professor of cultural studies at the Ukrainian Catholic University, she has been publishing her poetry since 1997 and has had her work translated into several languages.

The event will also serve as a celebration of Ukrainian culture, with poem readings and music being played.

Shipston Literary Society, who organised the event will make a donation from the evening to buy Ukrainian books to distribute to Ukrainian refugee children in the UK.