Ukrainian poet will shed light on her country's culture at event in Shipston

A Ukrainian poet will lead an evening in Shipston that celebrates Ukraine’s culture as well as a discussion on how the ongoing war with Russia has affected life in the country.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST
Iryna Starovoyt will be reading from her work, and speaking about how the war has impacted literature and culture in her home country, since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

An associate professor of cultural studies at the Ukrainian Catholic University, she has been publishing her poetry since 1997 and has had her work translated into several languages.

The event will also serve as a celebration of Ukrainian culture, with poem readings and music being played.

Renowned Ukrainian poet Iryna Starovoyt will lead an evening discussing the current war and her country's culture in Shipston.

Shipston Literary Society, who organised the event will make a donation from the evening to buy Ukrainian books to distribute to Ukrainian refugee children in the UK.

The event will start at 7.30pm at the Townsend Hall in Shipston-on-Stour on Tuesday, June 4.

