Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed to this country at a barbecue in a Harborough district village.

Over 60 people, including their hosts, attended the event in Catthorpe in the extensive gardens of Leo Austin.

The heart-warming get-together was organised by Lutterworth Rotary, which provided the food and equipment, and Sean Buckland, the local Ukrainian co-ordinator, with his wife Marion.