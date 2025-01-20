Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Warwick University Real Ale Society (WURAS) is hosting its 45th annual charity festival from February 13 to 15.

WURAS, which according to the Campaign for Real Ale, is the oldest student beet society in the UK, will hold the event at the University of Warwick’s Copper Rooms.

The event will showcase over 70 beers, and 50 ciders, meads, and wines, featuring brewing talent from Warwickshire, across the UK, and worldwide.

Every year, the society ensures that each of the event’s 2,500 attendees find something to their tastes.

This includes exclusive collaborative brews with local breweries, highly sought-after international beers such as Cantillon and three Fonteinen - gluten-free and vegan beers to cater to all tastes and dietary requirements.

For food, German-style bratwurst and schnitzel, as well as vegan and vegetarian options, will be available in the venue each night.

And the venue will also stage an array of musical talent including up-and-coming band Midnight Repost headlining the Saturday night.

This year’s flagship sponsor is Dhillon’s Brewery.

Half of the profits will be donated to The Myton Hospices and Evelina Children’s Hospital - the rest will go directly back into the society for future events.

Amelia Delves, president of WURAS, said: “I can’t help but feel wonderfully grateful to be involved in an event so important to our local community and the history of Warwick University.

“Working alongside fellow students and locals that volunteer such vast amounts of time and effort to our charity causes is so inspiring.

"We’re bringing you the best of our community as well as some of the most acclaimed breweries in the world.”

For more information and tickets visit https://tickets.warwicksu.com/ents/event/26335/