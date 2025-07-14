'Unauthorised building work at former garage site in Leamington is blighting our lives' says nearby butcher

Unauthorised building work at a former Leamington MOT garage has been blighting the butchers next door for several years.

The site, at 126 Cubbington Road in Lillington, has been disused for several years and has become an eyesore and target for trespassers and vandals.

Not visible from the front of the site is a large amount of building work adding extra storeys to the rear of the property, which is currently subject to a planning enforcement notice from Warwick District Council (WDC), which requires the site to be returned to its former state before this work took place.

Mr R Cheema has recently applied for retrospective planning permission for a single storey rear extension, first floor rear extension, loft conversion, roof alterations including raising of parapet roof and introduction of ten new windows to rear elevation of the property.

The unauthorised building work at the rear of 126 Cubbington Road.

But Steve Quigley of S Quigley Butchers & Sons, at the property next door, is among several objectors to have raised grave concerns about the application and the work which has already taken place.

In his objection to WDC, Mr Quigley said: “I strongly object against this late retrospective planning application, long after this double storey extension has been erected.

“I have several concerns that affect both my neighbouring property as well as the potential harm it could cause the wider community.

“This development is not the small minor adjustment that this application would have you believe when compared to the original structure and size of the single storey building that was present when these owners purchased the property.

The former MOT garage site at 126 Cubbington Road in Lillington, Leamington.

"The height of the structure has increased substantially and has had a serious effect on both the daylight and sunlight that we now get into the rear windows of our residential premises, especially the windows on the ground floor.

"The loss of sunlight has also affected our garden which now loses practically all sunlight around 5pm on the hottest days of the year, this never happened previously.

"This has been extremely depressing for us.”

Mr Quigley was also said he is “extremely concerned” about the state of the building and considers it it to “dangerous and unsafe in its current state”.

"My property has already suffered a serious incident during this development when the render on our side of their building collapsed into our premises causing damage to our outer buildings and could have resulted in serious injury,” he added.

"This application should have been made from the very beginning to avoid the years of unnecessary hassle and stress it has caused for all of us. The rules are in place for a reason and should be applied to everybody.”

Councillor Daniel Russell (Lib Dem, Lillington) has also raised concerns about the application and current state of the site.

He said: “This extension is still under an enforcement order and given the serious concerns over the way in which this building has been erected, its structural integrity, and its affect on the neighbouring amenity, I strongly object to any retrospective planning permission being applied.”

To view the application and attached documents find W/25/0819 on WDC’s online planning portal or visit https://tinyurl.com/ktrh2but