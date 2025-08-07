Uncover Warwick's history with the Blue plaque trail

A blue plaque trail showcasing more of Warwick’s history has a new addition.

In Warwick, there are currently 12 blue plaques – all recognising people or places that have been of lasting significance in the life of the town.

A leaflet for the new trail is available from the Warwick Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House in Jury Street.

The trail takes people to the locations of the plaques, including: the famous boxer Dick Turpin, the fighter ace Newell Orton and the location where The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit author JRR Tolkien and his wife Edith were married.

The latest former resident to be honoured with a blue plaque earlier this year was Dr John Conolly who lived in Theatre Street during the 1830s.

He was a pioneer in the practice and reform of mental health care and locally, he was an advisor to the developers of Hatton Asylum, later known as Warwick County Mental Hospital.

Dr Conolly was also a founding member of the Warwickshire Natural History and Archaeological Society, which led to the setting up of the Market Hall Museum in 1836, still a much loved resource for local residents and visitors today.

The blue plaque trail is one of the many trails that have been launched in the town which help promote the town’s history as well as its attractions.

Who qualifies for a Blue Plaque?

Residents are encouraged to contact Warwick Town council with suggestions for individuals, places, organisations or events that might be commemorated by a plaque.

Nominations can be emailed to: [email protected]