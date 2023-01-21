Uninsured driver stopped by Warwickshire Police will have to pass both theory and practical tests again

Motorist admitted ignoring a notification from insurance company which advised that his policy had been cancelled due to breaching his black box requirements

A driver stopped by Warwickshire Police's Operational Patrol Unit today (Saturday, January 21) will have to pass both his theory and practical tests again.

The motorist was stopped on the M40 this morning as the vehicle, which had a dangerous tyre, was showing as being uninsured.

The driver admitted to ignoring a notification from his insurance company which advised that his policy had been cancelled due to breaching his black box requirements. An inspection of the vehicle found a large cut in one of the tyres with cord exposed, so a PG9 prohibition was issued.