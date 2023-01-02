United we stand: Ukrainian and Rugby children continue their friendships with football tournament

The Rugby Ukrainian group ended the year with an indoor football tournament at its new base at the Hill Street Centre.

The Rugby Ukrainian group ended the year with an indoor football tournament at its new base at the Hill Street Centre. It involved a mixture of Ukrainian children and some from Lawford United FC, who organised the event.

Simon Ward from both Lawford United FC and the Rugby Ukrainian group, said: "The games were played in a good competitive manner with the right sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to the overall winners named Superstars, seen proudly in a couple of the photos (attached) with the trophy.

"After working up quite an appetite it was then pizza afterwards for all the children, seen in the photos anxiously waiting for them to cool down before they could all tuck in."

Lawford Utd FC continue to provide free football training for our Ukrainian friends in the Rugby area. If interested then please do get in touch either via email to [email protected] or by contacting club chairman Simon Ward on 07812 032214.

The overall winners were Superstars, seen proudly here with the trophy.

