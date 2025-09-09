University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire Trust named one of the worst in England in new league table

The University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire Trust has been named as one of the worst in England in a new league table.

The government released a new league table on September 9, ranking NHS Trusts in England.

These new rankings score all the NHS trusts on areas including time spent in A&E, waiting times for operations and ambulance response times.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust, which runs both University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and Rugby's St Cross hospital, was listed at number 132 out of 134 in the acute hospital trust rankings.

University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire. Photo by Google

However, the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for Warwick Hospital, was ranked as number 25 in the acute hospital trust rankings.

Elsewhere in the county, Nuneaton's George Eliot Hospital was ranked as number 121 in the acute hospital trust rankings.

Within the non-acute trust league table, the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, which is different to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire Trust, was ranked as number 51 out of 63.

On the government website it said: “Every trust in England will be ranked quarterly against clear, consistent standards - from urgent and emergency care to elective operations and mental health services.

“This marks a new era of transparency and accountability in the NHS, with league tables delivering on the government’s promise to drive up standards, tackle variation in care, and ensure people get the high-quality service they rightly expect."

Speaking about the ranking, Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, said: “We are disappointed by our position in the national oversight table and we are looking at all the metrics to see where we can use our improvement methodology (UHCWi) to make positive changes for our patients.

“Through the efforts of our staff, we have already seen improvements in some key areas.

“We continue to strive to provide high levels of service for our patients as evidenced by our recent CQC inspection which rated both our hospitals – University Hospital Coventry and the Hospital of St Cross, Rugby – as ‘Good’ for patient care and safety.”

Adam Carson, acting chief executive of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Being placed in Segment 2 and ranked among the top 25 acute trusts nationally is a fantastic achievement and a real credit to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our staff.

"It reflects the high-quality care we provide to our patients and communities every day.

"While we celebrate this success, our focus is to maintain a strong National Oversight Framework position through continuous improvement.

"We are committed to working closely with our Foundation Group partners – George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, and Wye Valley NHS Trust – as well as health and social care providers across the region, to enhance collaboration, share best practice, and drive ongoing progress to deliver high-quality, timely care for our communities."

Speaking about the non-acute rating, a spokesperson from Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said: “Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust has reviewed the latest draft NHS Oversight Framework results.

"We are working hard to address areas for improvement and already taking steps to improve in key areas, including reducing long hospital stays, ensuring people in crisis are seen more quickly, supporting staff wellbeing to reduce sickness absence, and addressing financial challenges linked to the implementation of our new Electronic Patient Record system. Early improvements in our data recording are already showing positive impact, and we expect to see these results reflected in the next quarterly report.

“We are confident in our ability to deliver these improvements and remain committed to being open about our progress.

"Our priority continues to be providing safe, high-quality care for the people we care for, supporting our staff, and working closely with partners to strengthen services for the future and so we continue to encourage our community to come forward for the care they need.”

This new ranking comes less than a month after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust as ‘good’ following inspections in September and November 2024.

Although the overall rating for the hospital was ‘good’, the ratings for children and young people and urgent and emergency care services both dropped from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.