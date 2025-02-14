University of Warwick hosts Hope - the life-sized LEGO Suffragette

The LEGO Suffragette is currently visiting The University of Warwick. Photo supplied by The University of Warwick

Hope: The LEGO Suffragette is visiting The University of Warwick this month.

The life-sized statue, made from 32,327 LEGO bricks, was originally created in 2018 and exhibited in the House of Commons to mark 100 years since (some) women got the right to vote.

Her visit coincides with the University’s 60th anniversary and commemorates 75 years since the election of the first female MP for Coventry, Elaine Burton.

As part of her stay until February 28, the history department will be hosting a series of events raising awareness of local Votes for Women campaign stories and conversations about women’s voting and equal rights in Britain and across the globe today.

The life-sized statue is made from 32,327 bricks. Photo by The University of Warwick

Dr Tara Morton, project co-ordinator LEGO Suffragette 2025 at The University of Warwick said: “Hope’s stay at Warwick enables the university to share and celebrate with local communities the fascinating stories of those who fought for women’s right to vote across the region in the past and be inspired by those who continue to campaign for gender and other forms of equality around the world today.”

Hope will also provide the inspiration for Speakers Saturday on Saturday February 22.

The speakers will take attendees on a journey from the early twentieth century women’s suffrage campaign in Warwickshire, to newly discovered archives for Coventry’s first female MP, Elaine Burton, 75 years since her 1950 election.

There will also be talks on driving change for women’s equality and empowerment through education and technology, looking to the future and reflections on women in politics and a Q&A with Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South.

To book a free place at Speakers Saturday go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hope-political-women-in-coventry-warwickshire-past-present-future-tickets-1219574031759