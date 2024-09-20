University of Warwick is 'best in The Midlands' according to national newspaper's guide
Warwick ranked ninth in the national guide to the country’s universities, which ranks them based on various factors, including graduate employment and teaching quality.
The guide, published online here https://www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings today (September 20) and in print on Sunday, includes profiles on 131 universities, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.
Warwick was shortlisted for our overall University of the Year 2025.
It also took triple gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework and our analysis of the National Student Survey shows high levels of
satisfaction with teaching quality (33=) and the wider undergraduate experience (13th) — outdoing most of Britain’s research heavyweights.
Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life.
“But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher.
"This is where our comprehensive guide can help.
“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.
“The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be.
"See how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer online.”
The London School of Economics and Political Science took the top spot for the first time in the guide's 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, followed by the University of St Andrews.
Loughborough University has been awarded Sports University of the Year 2025.