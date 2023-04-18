University of Warwick is set to host British Transplant Games this summer

The university will host the event in partnership with West Midlands Organ Donation Services and Coventry City Council from July 27 to 30.

The University of Warwick is set to host the British Transplant Games this summer.

The British Transplant Games is a four-day event that brings together transplant survivors, including children as young as five, from across the UK to compete in a range of sports including athletics, badminton, cycling, swimming, and many more.

The British Transplant Games. Photo by Richard Hall.

The games aim to encourage more people to sign up to the organ donor register and to celebrate the gift of life that organ donation can provide

Chris Hunt, commercial director at the University of Warwick, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting the 2023 British Transplant Games at our campus.

"This event is a wonderful celebration of the resilience and determination of transplant athletes, and Warwick is proud to support them as they compete and inspire others to become organ donors."

The British Transplant Games. Photo by Richard Hall.

The games were due to be held in Coventry in 2020 but the event was postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Dr Paul Harden, chair of Transplant Sport, said: “It’s such great news that we can return to Coventry for the games after the postponement in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We are all really looking forward to a wonderful event hosted in Coventry as we know the facilities will be first class.”