University of Warwick named as top university in the Midlands

The University of Warwick has been named as the top university in the Midlands in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

It was one of three accolades awarded to the university in this year’s guide, with Warwick also named as the University of the Year in the Midlands 2026 and Highly Commended Russell Group University of the Year 2026.

Overall, Warwick rose one place in the rankings to eighth, in the top 10 of leading UK universities.

Professor Stuart Croft, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Warwick, said: “Being named University of the Year in the Midlands, highly commended among the Russell Group, and rising in the rankings reflects the impact we’re making locally, nationally, and globally through internationally-leading research and world-class teaching.

“Achieving highly commended in the Russell Group category shows that Warwick is continuing to deliver an outstanding educational experience.

"We continue to be a thriving academic community because of the incredible dedication, talent, and passion of everyone associated with Warwick.

“As Warwick celebrates our 60th anniversary, these results show that you can make a big difference in a small amount of time.

"I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together, how we prepare our students to make a positive difference in the world, and I’m excited for what’s to come as we continue to grow our academic offering and our community.”

Describing the University of Warwick, The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “An academic powerhouse celebrating its 60th anniversary, the University of Warwick has always had epic ambitions, from its 750-acre campus to its Venice palazzo to its base in The Shard.

"A £425 million Science and Engineering Precinct is now being created to combine disciplinary excellence with interdisciplinary working, and is the biggest single investment since its foundation.

“Warwick consistently excels across all metrics, from research quality to graduate prospects. Life on its self-contained campus near Coventry offers a “mini city” experience, with everything on site.

"The social scene is lively, both on campus and in nearby Leamington Spa, where many students live after their first year.”

The full rankings for The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 can be found at: https://www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings