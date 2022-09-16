University of Warwick named top university in West Midlands by The Times and The Sunday Times

The University of Warwick is top of West Midlands university rankings, and sits ninth place nationally, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. Photo supplied by the University of Warwick

Warwick’s record as a top ten university in every edition of the guide remains unbroken this year.

This year it came in at the top spot, beating other universities such as The University of Birmingham, Coventry University and The University of Worcester.

The university also gained high results in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework, whose panel rated 92 per cent of its submissions as world-leading or internationally excellent.

The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times (September 18).

It provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities and the definitive UK university rankings, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

A fully searchable website with university profiles and 70 subject tables will be published at https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/good-university-guide-in-full-tp6dzs7wn today (September 16) for subscribers to The Times and The Sunday Times.