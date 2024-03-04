University of Warwick Science Park marks 40th anniversary in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Science Park was officially opened in February 1984 by the former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, when it just had one building to its name.

Forty years on, firms who had made the Science Park their home came along to a celebratory event at the Venture Centre – the first building the Science Park ever had - along with current tenants, Science Park staff and VIPs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 80 invited guests enjoyed welcome drinks and food before speeches by the Science Park’s current Chief Operations Officer Mark Tock, and Saqib Bhatti MP, the Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy.

Saqib Bhatti MP shaking hands with Stuart Croft after a ceremonial cutting of cake

A plaque was then unveiled by Saqib Bhatti and Stuart Croft, Vice Chancellor of the University of Warwick, to honour the occasion, followed by a ceremonial cutting of cake.

Mark Tock, COO of the University of Warwick Science Park, said: “It was such an honour to welcome so many people to our 40th anniversary celebrations and savour this historic milestone.

“Seeing some of the Science Park’s most established tenants share stories with those who are here now was lovely to see. While so much has changed in that time, the drive of companies here to bring their innovative ideas to life remains constant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our work to improve and grow the Science Park does not stop, and we are already looking to the future with a plan to grow to 400-plus companies in the next 10 years, with further enhancements also on the horizon.”

Saqib Bhatti MP added: “It’s a great privilege to have been here at the 40th anniversary of the University of Warwick Science Park.

“It’s a huge contributor to the national and regional economy, and science parks like this one are crucial to realising the commercial value of innovative ideas to truly benefit society.

“The University of Warwick Science Park is so important to our commitment to the UK becoming a technology and science superpower by 2030. All of the work going on at the Science Park is contributing to that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuart Croft, Vice Chancellor of the University of Warwick, said: “The University of Warwick is very proud of our Science Park and all that has been achieved since its official opening in 1984.

“Many of our students past and present have either interned at, worked for, or even founded highly successful firms based at the Science Park, and this exchange of knowledge is so important for us as a university and to the Midlands economy.