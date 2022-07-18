Unlawful traveller encampments in south Warwickshire prompts county-wide discussions on ways to tackle the problem

Unlawful traveller encampments in south Warwickshire have prompted county-wide discussions on ways to tackle the problem. Photo shows an unauthorised encampment at Central Ajax FC's Ajax Park ground in Warwick. Photo supplied

The talks, which involved Stratford MP and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, have prompted a plan that could help those parts of the county where there is a shortage of gypsy and traveller sites.

Cllr Mark Cargill updated Stratford District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee.

He said: “I held a meeting with our MP, Nadhim Zahawi, the county council, the district council and other interested parties about unlawful encampments and the invasions we saw at places like Alcester Rugby Club.

“It is very early days but the intention is that Warwickshire County Council and Stratford District Council will combine resources to come up with a cohesive plan which would be county-wide which would eliminate some of the disparities we have seen between the districts and boroughs where those who are trying to unlawfully encamp on land – which we saw at Temple Grafton recently – are using the fact that the district council does not have the correct number of pitches.

“This could be addressed if we went for a pan-Warwickshire adoption of numbers which would eliminate some of the problems we are seeing.

“We are not the only ones suffering from this problem but it is important that we get it right because it is unsettling our settled community and it is also bringing into disrepute the planning system.

"It would appear to some of our residents that the travelling community can get away with anything they want to do and the police will almost support it.

“This has to be a legally binding solution. It is ongoing but the process has been accelerated with the recent issues of unlawful encampments in our district.”

Committee chairman Cllr Andy Crump added: “The figures I’ve seen show that the north of the county suffers more than we do in the south – neither of which is acceptable.

"I understand new legislation has come in that gives the police more powers but then it depends on their appetite to use those powers and if there are resources to back-up those powers.