Update: 72-year-old woman from Whitnash who was reported missing has now been found

Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 10:34 BST
A 72-year-old woman from Whitnash who was reported missing has now been found.

Police put out an appeal yesterday (Tuesday) to find Brenda Sparkes and were out searching the area.

But officers have now confirmed that she has been found.

"Thank you to all who shared our earlier appeal,” said Warwickshire Police.

