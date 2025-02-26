Update: dangerous hole on pavement in Leamington town centre fenced off

By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 17:39 BST
The hole in Tavistock Street has now been fenced off.The hole in Tavistock Street has now been fenced off.
The hole in Tavistock Street has now been fenced off.
A dangerous hole has opened up on a pavement in Leamington town centre.

Dr Kash from Regent Chiropractic reported the hole on the pavement in Tavistock Street and posted a photo of it on the business’s Facebook Page.

He posted: “Large hole has appeared in the pavement on Tavistock street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Have informed the council on their emergency number who said to call back at 9am when the offices open.”

Warwickshire County Council confirmed it received several reports this morning and sent a team out to repair the hole, which poses a significant safety risk.

Since then, the hole has been fenced off.

If there is a risk to life regarding a pot hole on a road or pavement, call 999 immediately.

If you believe the issue is dangerous contact the council on 01926 412515.

The lines are open Monday to Thursday - from 9am to 5pm, and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Outside of these hours, reports should be made to the police.

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickshire County CouncilFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice