Update: Kenilworth recycling centre will no longer close next week

Image courtesy of Warwickshire County Council.

It is no longer necessary for Warwickshire County Council to close Cherry Orchard Household Waste Recycling Centre in Kenilworth next week, the authority has announced.

Yesterday, the council had said it would be closing the recycling centre in Kenilworth for a few days from Monday March 10 for maintenance work.

But this is no longer the case.

An “unavoidable” closure at Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) will start on March 10.

Stratford residents are advised that their local HWRCs - Burton Farm - will be closed for two weeks due to unavoidable maintenance works.

The Burton Farm site in Bishopton near Stratford will be closed for up to two weeks to allow for essential repairs to the mains water supply.

Leaks will be fixed and the mains water supply reinstated and drainage improved to reduce the chance of unexpected future closures due to flooding.

Information about reopening will be provided here and also on Warwickshire Recycles social media.