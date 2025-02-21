Update on plans to ‘bring Kenilworth Abbey back to life’ through immersive experience

From left to right is Tony Shakespeare from Kenilworth History & Archaeology Society, Amy Stewart from Zubr Virtual Reality Ltd and Cllr Alan Chalmers, Town Mayor and leader of the project from Kenilworth Town Council.

A leading digital studio has been appointed by Kenilworth Town Council to produce an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) reconstruction of St Mary’s Abbey.

The project, entitled Kenilworth Revealed, will bring the historic remains of the abbey in Abbey Fields to life, offering an immersive experience that will attract visitors and deepen public engagement with the town’s rich heritage.

Visitors will be able to use their mobile devices to view an authentic reconstruction of the abbey and its surroundings as they would have appeared in 1500.

The experience will include visual representations of the Abbey itself, the canons who lived there, and the townsfolk of the period.

Zubr’s expert team will employ cutting-edge AR technology, 3D modelling, and 3D capturing techniques to recreate these lost treasures, helping visitors to travel back in time and see Kenilworth through the eyes of its medieval inhabitants.

Professor Alan Chalmers, Mayor of Kenilworth and leader of the Kenilworth Revealed project, said: “We have already started collecting a wealth of historical reference material about the Abbey, all of which will help Zubr craft a historically accurate reconstruction of the site and its surroundings."

The Town Council Steering Committee includes local residents, the Kenilworth Archaeology and History Society, Warwick District Council and English Heritage.

Councillor James Kennedy, Leader of Kenilworth Council, added: “We are excited that the project is now underway and look forward to its launch in the autumn.

"This initiative will encourage greater footfall to Abbey Fields and provide a fantastic opportunity for both residents and visitors to engage

with Kenilworth’s history in an entirely new way.”

Amy Stewart from Zubr expressed her enthusiasm for the project.

She said: “We’re delighted to be working with Kenilworth Town Council to reconstruct St Mary’s Abbey and its surroundings as they would have appeared in the 1500s.

"Abbey Fields has such a rich history, but today it’s difficult to disentangle the late medieval site from the Victorian cemetery.

"Our AR experience will help bring these layers of history to life.”

St Mary’s priory was built in Kenilworth for Augustinian Canons by Geoffrey de Clinton, King Henry I of England’s chamberlain and treasurer in 1124.

The priory was upgraded to an Abbey by the Pope in 1447.