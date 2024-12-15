Update: Police officers and pedestrian hospitalised with injuries after serious incident near Warwickshire border - statement issued
Two police officers and a man were injured when they collided with a vehicle. All three remain in hospital.
The road was closed, affecting traffic in the south Warwickshire area.
A Thames Valley Police statement was released shortly after 9pm this evening.
It said: “Thames Valley Police was called to a domestic incident at around 4.37pm today (December 15) in Garners Field, Great Bourton in Banbury.
“Officers attended the scene and a man was detained in relation to a weapons offence.
“During the incident, an unrelated vehicle collided with two Thames Valley Police officers and another person, a 49-year-old man.
“They all sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, where they remain at this time. The driver did not sustain injuries.”
Anyone with information relating to this incident should call 101, or make an online report, quoting 43240606320.
Police say no arrests have been made.