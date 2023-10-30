The club hopes establish several teams over the next few years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A football club in a south Warwickshire village has been given another sponsorship deal for its kits for the upcoming season.

Set up in summer 2021, David Wilson Homes became Upper Lighthorne FC’s first kit sponsor for the club’s under-11’s side.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Lighthorne FC was set up in 2021 and will be entering its third season. Photo by Steve Baker

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the developer has sponsored the away kits for both a senior and a junior team.

Mikey Perks, club chair at Upper Lighthorne FC, said: “The homebuilder was one of our first sponsors and helped us get up and running when we formed two years ago, and to have them onboard as our exclusive away kit sponsor is fantastic.

"We look forward to further collaboration with the company.

“The players have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the kit-picking competition facilitated by David Wilson Homes, which involved choosing the colour and design of our first ever away kit. They are excited to feature in the unique kit once it arrives.

David Wilson Homes has renewed its sponsorship of Upper Lighthorne FC. Photo by Steve Baker

“We set Upper Lighthorne FC up to give local children the opportunity to partake in football as, locally, there are no other football clubs and we felt it was a big opportunity for the new development to have a local club open to all players and experience levels."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The youngest groups at the club feature children aged as young as three, whilst the teams start with six-year-olds and the eldest team are 12-years-old.

The club hopes establish several teams over the next few years for every child age group from three to 16, as well as a competitive adult side.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are thrilled to once again be sponsoring Upper Lighthorne FC for their upcoming season, and proud to be the sponsors of the club’s first ever away kits.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build and are pleased to contribute to help the club continue to provide the local community with a chance to play football in a safe environment and make new friends.”