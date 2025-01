The council have put an emergency closure in place.

An ‘urgent’ road closure has been put in place for a street in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council closed Montague Road today (Friday January 3).

The council said the closure has been put in place so that urgent repairs can be made to a ‘non-visable’ leak.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Tuesday January 7.

The council have also put a diversion in place, which will take road users along Spinney Hill and The Ridgeway.