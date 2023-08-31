Vandals target Leamington community centre - causing more than £2,500 in damages

Most of the money used to repair all the damage came from grants and donations, which the centre says it cannot afford to replace.

A community centre in Leamington has been targeted by vandals this summer who have caused £2,500 worth of damage.

The team at the SYDNI Centre, which is in Sydenham, say they have seen escalating vandalism to the building and grounds.

The SYDNI centre in Sydenham has been targeted by vandals this summer. Photos supplied

After a clear out in the centre, a skip had been filled by staff and volunteers, who said they were horrified and distressed to discover the next morning that the contents of the skip had been emptied and strewn around the children’s playground.

During the holidays, stakes supporting the trees had been pulled up, a window broken and two very special memorial benches in the garden had been dismantled.

The ‘Welcome to the Garden’ sign had also been damaged.

The Centre has CCTV recordings and have reported the incidents to the police, who are investigating the incidents.

Helen Jones, the SYDNI Centre manager, said: “It’s so distressing to see this vandalism.

"Unfortunately, most of these incidents had involved young people.

"We have seen young people climbing up onto the roof, a dangerous activity that leaves staff and volunteers concerned about their safety.

“The cost to the SYDNI centre, which is a registered charity, is now well over £2,500 – much of which came from grants and donations, which we can ill afford to replace.

"The damage impacts on people who use the centre, and our fear is that any further damage could impact on our activities and room hire, generating an even greater loss to the charity.

"My staff and volunteers are working so hard to provide the community of Sydenham with a safe and pleasant place to come.

“I want to stress to the few individuals involved in these incidents, the importance of the centre as a vital resource for all in the community to enjoy.”

Aside from the vandalism, the centre is looking to recruit a qualified youth worker to engage with young people and provide support, groups and activities.