Santa and the Grinch are set to appear at the market.

Some of the Christmas lights in Warwick Town Centre have been targeted by vandals.

Warwick Town Council is responsible for the Christmas lights in the town centre and this year it launched sponsorship packages so local businesses and organisations could also get involved.

Warwick Christmas Lights. Photo by Mike Baker

The money has been used for new lights in the town centre including in; Old Square, Westgate House, and The Court House.

In return businesses will get a range of promotion and it is a way the council can work with local traders to enhance people’s experience when visiting Warwick.

However, members of the council were left disappointed earlier this month after finding some of the lights vandalised.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “This year we have installed more Christmas lights in Warwick Town Centre than ever before.

"With thanks to our sponsors, we are working to expand Warwick’s Christmas Lights to encourage more people to visit Warwick over the festive period; and boost our local economy.

“It is extremely disappointing to see our Christmas Lights being vandalised within the town centre.

"We are working closely with our contractor, NS Booth Electrical, to get these fixed as soon as possible.

"Should you witness any vandalism to our Christmas lights please report to Warwickshire Police and contact us directly.

“Thank you to our local community who continue to support Warwick's Christmas lights.”

Despite the disappointing news of the vandalism the town council is taking part in a joint fundraiser with Myton Hospices at the market tomorrow (Saturday December 16).

The Warwick Town Council spokesperson said: “We’ve teamed up with CJ's Events Warwickshire Limited and The Myton Hospices to bring Santa and His Sleigh to Warwick Town Centre.

“Come along and meet Santa, Naughty Elf and The Grinch.

"We’ll also be running a tombola with hundreds of amazing prizes including Warwick Castle tickets, Warwick Racecourse tickets, gift sets and alcohol.

"This is a joint fundraiser; raising money for Warwick’s Christmas Lights 2024 and The Myton Hospices.

“We are amazed with the response from the local community, both residents and businesses, who has offered their support and donated prizes.

"We hope tomorrow will be a great success.”