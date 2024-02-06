Vehicles seized and drivers given advice in Rugby Police crackdown on road offences
Vehicles have been seized and drivers given advice in Rugby Police’s latest crackdown on road offences.
Officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out Operation VOUCH yesterday (Monday).
They have been targeting anti-social use of vehicles, keeper offences and abandoned vehicles.
Checks were performed on significant number of vehicles and this resulted in the following:
x10 advice letters sent to registered keepers for document offences. Examples include, recently expired tax and MOT reminders.
x9 vehicles seized under Section 29 Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994.
x1 Traffic Offence Report for a vehicle causing an obstruction
The operation was conducted alongside partner agencies with Environment Protection from Rugby Borough Council.
This operation has been conducted monthly for the last 12 months and has been welcomed by the borough’s residents.
