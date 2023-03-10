Veterans and their families can go for help and advice about welfare support, housing, finance benefits and debt referrals, health and well-being, work, volunteering, and community projects.

Veterans and their families in south Warwickshire have a new contact point in Warwick where they can get help and support.

The Veteran’s Contact Point (VCP) South Warwickshire Hub was launched at Pageant House in Jury Street, which has been provided by Warwick District Council

Sheila Stephenson (Army West Midlands), Cllr Wallace Redford (WCC and Chair of Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership, Dr Esther Riggs (Courage), Damian Griffin (President Veteran’s Contact Point), Cllr George Illingworth (WDC), Dr Dan Barnard (Courage), Inspector Victoria Duffield-Smith (Warwickshire Police), Bernadette Allen (WDC Armed Forces Lead). Police Constable Scott Caswell, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi (Mayor of Warwick), Len Hardy BEM, Executive Trustee and Veterans Champion VCP (Chair Veterans Contact Point). Photo supplied

A launch event was event held at The Warwick Arms Hotel on March 2, which was attended by Warwickshire Lord Lieutenant, Warwickshire Police Crimes Commissioner, Members and staff from Warwick District Council, Stratford District Council, Armed Forces Personnel both Serving and Veterans, Military Charities, NHS/Hospitals, and representatives from across the local Community.

Warwick District Council, Cllr George Illingworth, Armed Forces Covenant Champion, said: “I’m delighted to be part of this project which provides much-needed help and support for our local Veterans.

"Volunteers who have served themselves will be on hand to help or to signpost to other organisations, it’s a worthwhile charitable service and one which I am proud to support.”

Stratford District Council, Cllr Christopher Kettle, portfolio holder for Legal and Community Safety, said: “With the current conflict in Ukraine, Stratford District Council are only too aware of the valuable contribution of our Armed Forces, their families and residents who presently and previously have served the nation.

"The new Veterans Contact Point will provide valuable resources and is an important component of the debt we all owe to those in the armed forces community”.

Len Hardy BEM, Executive Trustee and Veterans Champion VCP, said: “We are extremely pleased to have this operating base in Warwick which will be developed to become a multi-agency intervention hub, providing and developing local support and awareness for Veterans and their families living in South Warwickshire.”

The Veterans Contact Point’s South Warwickshire Hub is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Veterans and their families from the UK Armed Forces can go for help and advice about welfare support, housing, finance benefits and debt referrals, health and well-being, work, volunteering, and community projects.