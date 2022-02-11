Video: Amazing footage of Colin the white wallaby near Kenilworth

A video of a white wallaby that lives in Warwickshire has been captured.
Known as Colin, many residents have said they have seen him in and around the county over the last few years.
On February 5, resident Jon Russ spotted Colin in the road and stopped to take the video.
He said: "I was lucky to see Colin the white wallaby on the Rouncil Lane, half way between Kenilworth and Beausale.
Colin was then spotted a few days later by a Kenilworth school pupil on their way to school.
