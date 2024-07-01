The free event included activities, information, performances and displays aimed at families, individuals, military enthusiasts and current and former serving members of the armed forces.

There were stalls from military museums from the town, Commonwealth War Graves, the Sikh Soldier and We Are West Indians, with performances by the Fusilier Band, West Indian steel band and a wartime singer, plus a chance to see a range of military vehicles.

Here are some photos of the event from Geoff Ouseby. To watch the video click here.

1 . Armed Forces Day in Warwick Crowds gathered at St Nicholas Park on June 29 to mark Armed Forces Day in Warwick.Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Armed Forces Day in Warwick Crowds gathered at St Nicholas Park on June 29 to mark Armed Forces Day in Warwick.Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Armed Forces Day in Warwick Crowds gathered at St Nicholas Park on June 29 to mark Armed Forces Day in Warwick.Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Armed Forces Day in Warwick Crowds gathered at St Nicholas Park on June 29 to mark Armed Forces Day in Warwick.Photo: Geoff Ousbey