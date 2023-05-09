One of Britain's best baritones returned home after singing at the King's Coronation to lead his fellow villagers in the singing of the National Anthem.
Roderick Williams OBE sang Walford-Davies ‘Confortare’ in front of millions at Westminster Abbey.
And then came back to be among his friends and family in Kineton on Sunday where he sang God Save The King as crowds gathered in Market Square on Sunday (May 7) to enjoy a street party in the sunshine.
