Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
2 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
41 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Video and photos: Famous face leads fellow Kineton villagers in singing of National Anthem after performing in front of millions at Coronation service

Roderick Williams OBE sang as crowds gathered in the sunshine

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:23 BST

One of Britain's best baritones returned home after singing at the King's Coronation to lead his fellow villagers in the singing of the National Anthem.

Roderick Williams OBE sang Walford-Davies ‘Confortare’ in front of millions at Westminster Abbey.

And then came back to be among his friends and family in Kineton on Sunday where he sang God Save The King as crowds gathered in Market Square on Sunday (May 7) to enjoy a street party in the sunshine.

Most Popular
Kineton Market SquareKineton Market Square
Kineton Market Square
Lucy Bosley, Liz Host and Catherine JonesLucy Bosley, Liz Host and Catherine Jones
Lucy Bosley, Liz Host and Catherine Jones
Coronation celebrations in the Kineton Market SquareCoronation celebrations in the Kineton Market Square
Coronation celebrations in the Kineton Market Square
Kineton celebrationsKineton celebrations
Kineton celebrations
Teddy bear picnicTeddy bear picnic
Teddy bear picnic
Kineton celebrationsKineton celebrations
Kineton celebrations
Kineton celebrationsKineton celebrations
Kineton celebrations
Celebrations in Kineton squareCelebrations in Kineton square
Celebrations in Kineton square
Roderick Williams returned home after singing at the King's Coronation to lead his fellow villagers in the singing of the National Anthem.Roderick Williams returned home after singing at the King's Coronation to lead his fellow villagers in the singing of the National Anthem.
Roderick Williams returned home after singing at the King's Coronation to lead his fellow villagers in the singing of the National Anthem.
Related topics:KinetonCoronationBritain