Video and photos: Former Frankie and Benny's at Leamington Shopping Park demolished to make way for new food units

A year ago, The Courier and Weekly News shared a story about plans for the fast food chains KFC and Five Guys to open on the site getting the go ahead from Warwick District Council.

KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016. It was then turned into a retail unit.

In 2018, Frankie and Benny’s closed its site on the shopping park – which had also has a fire on site the same year.

This week, work started to demolish the former restaurant so the new unit could be built.

Both KFC and Five Guys have been contacted for a comment.

Here’s some photos of the work taking place earlier this week by Geoff Ousbey. Click here to watch Geoff’s video.

1 . Demolition of Frankie and Benny's at the Leamington Shopping Park Work started this week.Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Demolition of Frankie and Benny's at the Leamington Shopping Park The site has been empty for years.Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Demolition of Frankie and Benny's at the Leamington Shopping Park Work started this week.Photo: Geoff Ousbey