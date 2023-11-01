Video and photos: Hundreds of trick or treaters flock to Whitnash 'House of Halloween'
Hundreds of trick or treaters flocked to a Halloween attraction in Whitnash last night (October 31), helping to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.
Darren Butler set up the ‘House of Halloween’ in Whitmore Road which took place across his and his neighbours’ driveways.
The attraction, which took over a week to build, featured six themed areas.
The event was raising money for Children in Need and last night’s revelry managed to raise £761.65. This, together with money raised from Darren’s previous quiz night, totalled £6,452.15 raised for the charity.
Darren said: “It went really well and it was busy all night.
"It was amazing. We must have had a east 800 trick or treaters come along.
"People also came along from elsewhere such as Walsall, Redditch, Lutterworth and Coventry – we also had BBC Midlands Today come down and do a feature.
"It was brilliant and we will be bringing it back next year.”